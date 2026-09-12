1,100 satkaar sakhis felicitated for promoting women’s welfare scheme

Punjab Jails and NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh felicitated over 1,100 satkaar sakhis of the Sham Churasi Assembly constituency at a special function organised to recognise their contribution towards taking the Mukh Mantri Maawan-Dhiyan Satkaar Yojana to women at the grassroots level.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ravjot Singh said the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was committed to providing financial assistance to women and creating opportunities for their empowerment and dignity.

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He said more than 75 lakh women across Punjab had benefited from financial assistance under the scheme on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He credited the satkaar sakhis with playing a significant role in informing women about the scheme, reaching out to eligible beneficiaries and encouraging them to register.

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Dr Ravjot Singh said the satkaar sakhis were not merely creating awareness about the scheme but were also acting as an important link between women and their rights and various government welfare services.

He said the government was committed to ensuring the dignity, safety and empowerment of women and enabling them to become economically and socially stronger. The minister thanked all satkaar sakhis for their valuable contribution towards the successful implementation of the scheme.