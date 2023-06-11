112 objections raised against new ward map of Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 10

Amidst resentment by the Opposition comprising the BJP, Congress, BSP and the Akali Dal against delimitation of wards of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, the time period to register the objections against the ward map ended at 1 pm today.

MC Commissioner Nayan Jassal said altogether 112 objections had been received — 78 in writing and 34 through emails. The ward map remained available for the public from 8 am to 1 pm daily for seven days from June 4 to June 10. A total of 196 people visited the Municipal Corporation office to see the map of wardbandi in the scheduled seven days.

Opposition leaders former Mayor Arun Khosla, former BJP president Balbhadhar Sein Duggal, Congress leader Munish Parbhakar, SAD leader Sarwan Singh Kular, BSP leader Harmesh Kaul and others accused the MC of pleasing the ruling party. They urged the EC to review the delimitation exercise.