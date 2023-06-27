119 objections raised to map of 85 wards published by civic body

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

Today, it was the last day of filing objections regarding the map of 85 wards that was published by the Municipal Corporation a week ago. A total of 119 objections have been received from party leaders, societies and individuals.

‘Increase in number of wards arbitrary’ In his objections sent to the Secretary and Director, Local Government Department, Punjab, and Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, Delimitation Board of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia has mentioned that the increase in the number of wards was arbitrary and against the settled principles.

“This illegality on part of the government authorities leads to unerring conclusion that the government has no respect for the law and the authorities are working to please their bosses,” he said.

“The draft scheme published for delimitation of wards of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has been issued without undertaking any physical survey, which is a necessary exercise as the boundary of the wards is required to be fixed with reference to some salient point/feature. The fact is that the city map has been downloaded from Google app and the boundary of the city was divided into 85 wards in most haphazard manner,” he highlighted.

Former Congress councillor Balraj Thakur has also sent objections to the Commissioner saying one of the major flaws was that in some of the areas under Ward No. 38 like Tower Town, Dharmpura Abadi, Red Rose Colony, part of Khurla Kingra, Khambra Colony and Mithapur Colony, population was not being considered. Another objection was that boundaries of blocks in wards were not shown on the map.

In his objection, advocate Parminder Singh Vig has raised points such as defective publication, defective site plan, errors of block, online publication and no hard copy given. It has also been highlighted that the authorities were required to display the site plan properly with different colours depicting reserved wards. This has also not been done.

An NGO, Jagda Punjab, has also raised several objections.