Rs 11K aid given to Hoshiarpur kidney patient

Garshankar, December 3
The Citizens Welfare Council on Saturday handed over a cheque for Rs 11,000 to the father of a kidney patient who is currently undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Akash, son of Bikram Singh of Tibbian village, has been diagnosed with kidney failure. Council members presented the cheque on behalf of the council to Bikram Singh in the presence of MP Manish Tewari.
“The initiative taken by the council is commendable. I will provide assistance from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment,” said Tewari. Council members thanked the Rotary Club for coming to the aid of Akash.
