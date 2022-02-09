Rs 11K award for info on use of Chinese string

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 8

Taking a serious note of the sale and use of Chinese string, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Apneet Riyait, said the administration would be giving a cash reward of Rs11,000 to anyone who will give the information regarding the storage and sale of synthetic string.

The identity of the informer would be kept secret. The information can be given on phone numbers 01882-220301 and 220302. The DC had under Section 144 of the CrPC directed to prohibit selling, store, and purchasing synthetic strings for kite flying in rural and urban areas of the district and had completely banned it.

She said it was often observed that the strings used for kite flying were made of synthetic plastic instead of cotton strings. These are able inflict serious injuries to the user and public along with trapping and killing birds.

