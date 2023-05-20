12-15 canine bite cases every day at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 19

A number of dog-bite cases have been reported in the city and its adjoining areas in the past few days. It has created a sense of panic among the local residents. Around 323 persons — including women and children — bitten by dogs, are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and various private hospitals.

When contacted, Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram stated that around 12 to 15 cases of dog bite are reported at the Civil Hospital every day.

The SMO said that an adequate number of anti-rabies injections are available.

Reportedly, there are more than 4,000 stray dogs present in the subdivision. These canines are often seen roaming in packs.

An official of the Municipal Corporation said, “Steps have been taken to sterilise stray dogs. It has been learnt that the Animal Husbandry Department is not cooperating. Veterinary doctors have not been visiting the town despite the fact that a string of letters has been sent to the department in this regard.”

Residents constantly live in a state of fear due to a rise in the number of stray dogs. Residents often carry sticks to stave off a potential dog attack.

Officials of the district administration, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Municipal Corporation have all reportedly turned a blind to the menace.