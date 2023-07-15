12 food samples collected in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 14

Officials of the Health Department collected 12 samples of food and drinks in the city today. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lakhvir Singh said adulteration would not be tolerated in the district at any cost. He said strict action would be taken against those found selling spurious items under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The DHO said health officials collected five samples at Saran Adda in Kandhala Shekhan. He said all these samples would be sent for testing to the Food Testing Laboratory in Kharar. He said according to the instructions of State Food Commissioner Abhinav Trikha and Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, a checking drive would be launched in the district.

The DHO said registration or licence was necessary for small and big food business operators (FBOs). He said traders selling food items with an annual turnover of less than Rs 12 lakh need to register after paying a fee of Rs 100 per year.

For FBOs having sales of more than Rs 12 lakh annually, it was mandatory to have a licence and deposit per year licence fee of Rs 2,000.

The DHO appealed to the FBOs to deposit their fee for renewing their licence.

