12-year-old found abandoned in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur said a 12-year-boy was found abandoned by the Hoshiarpur Sadar police. The child is not mentally sound and has burn scars on the right side of his face. Harpreet Kaur said the child was not telling anything about himself. The Child Welfare Committee, Hoshiarpur, has sent the boy to ‘Sahyog Half Way’ at Rajpura for care. OC

Two held with 20-gm heroin

Jalandhar: The city police nabbed two persons and recovered 20 gram of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Harjinder Kumar, both residents of Lamba Pind here in Jalandhar. Rama Mandi police station SHO Navdeep Singh said police officials were on routine checking at Gandhi Nagar when they apprehended the duo. "When the police team frisked them, 20 gram of heroin was found from their possession", the SHO said, adding that a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station. TNS

Murder convict dies by suicide

Hoshiarpur: A murder convict serving life sentence in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail, died by suicide by hanging himself. The police said Rohit Vashisht, a resident of Hajipur, serving life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, died by hanging himself from a grill. The police have started the investigation in this regard after getting the autopsy of the body done. OC

2 arrested with 200 capsules

Garhshankar: The Garhshankar police arrested two youths after 200 intoxicating capsules were recovered from their possession. A police party, headed by ASI Onkar Singh, stopped the suspects at the bridge near the Nawanshahar road in Garhshankar when they were travelling in a suspicious condition on a motorcycle. During their frisking, 110 capsules were recovered from Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sadarpur, and 90 capsules were recovered from Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Bhattan Mohalla. SHO Kulwinder Singh said both the suspects were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. OC

2 get 20-year jail for minor’s rape

Phagawara: District and Sessions Judge Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal sentenced Nirmal Singh, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village, and Malkit Singh, alias Pinka, a resident of Chak Kalan village, to 20-year imprisonment for raping a mentally-challenged minor. The Nakodar sadar police arrested the duo in 2017.

Nurmahal gets new SHO

Phagwara: Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Swarandeep Singh has appointed sub-inspector Bhushan Kumar as Nurmahal SHO.Prior to this, Kumar served as SHO, Jalandhar Cantonment, Division No. 2 and No.7, in Jalandhar Commissionerate. — OC