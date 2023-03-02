 12-year-old found abandoned in Hoshiarpur : The Tribune India

12-year-old found abandoned in Hoshiarpur

District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur said a 12-year-boy was found abandoned by the Hoshiarpur Sadar police.



Hoshiarpur: District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur said a 12-year-boy was found abandoned by the Hoshiarpur Sadar police. The child is not mentally sound and has burn scars on the right side of his face. Harpreet Kaur said the child was not telling anything about himself. The Child Welfare Committee, Hoshiarpur, has sent the boy to ‘Sahyog Half Way’ at Rajpura for care. OC

Two held with 20-gm heroin

Jalandhar: The city police nabbed two persons and recovered 20 gram of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Harjinder Kumar, both residents of Lamba Pind here in Jalandhar. Rama Mandi police station SHO Navdeep Singh said police officials were on routine checking at Gandhi Nagar when they apprehended the duo. "When the police team frisked them, 20 gram of heroin was found from their possession", the SHO said, adding that a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station. TNS

Murder convict dies by suicide

Hoshiarpur: A murder convict serving life sentence in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail, died by suicide by hanging himself. The police said Rohit Vashisht, a resident of Hajipur, serving life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, died by hanging himself from a grill. The police have started the investigation in this regard after getting the autopsy of the body done. OC

2 arrested with 200 capsules

Garhshankar: The Garhshankar police arrested two youths after 200 intoxicating capsules were recovered from their possession. A police party, headed by ASI Onkar Singh, stopped the suspects at the bridge near the Nawanshahar road in Garhshankar when they were travelling in a suspicious condition on a motorcycle. During their frisking, 110 capsules were recovered from Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sadarpur, and 90 capsules were recovered from Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Bhattan Mohalla. SHO Kulwinder Singh said both the suspects were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. OC

2 get 20-year jail for minor’s rape

Phagawara: District and Sessions Judge Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal sentenced Nirmal Singh, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village, and Malkit Singh, alias Pinka, a resident of Chak Kalan village, to 20-year imprisonment for raping a mentally-challenged minor. The Nakodar sadar police arrested the duo in 2017.

Nurmahal gets new SHO

Phagwara: Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Swarandeep Singh has appointed sub-inspector Bhushan Kumar as Nurmahal SHO.Prior to this, Kumar served as SHO, Jalandhar Cantonment, Division No. 2 and No.7, in Jalandhar Commissionerate. — OC

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in city this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Mayor

MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP’s pick for Delhi Cabinet

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects