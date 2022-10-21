12-yr-old gets 50 certificates in week from Linkedin Learning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Having already accomplished various feats in the world of technology and remaining active on various IT-related platforms, 12-year-old Meedhansh has created another record of sorts by getting as many as 50 certificates in a week from LinkedIn Learning.

Meedhansh started taking courses on LinkedIn from October 8. Everyday Meedhansh spent about 10 to 12 hours to finish his various courses and then give a test to get a certificate. On the first day, Meedhansh got three certificates. He liked the courses very much and also got a boost in the knowledge of IT already acquired by him.

Awarded by PM, Super 30 founder This year, Meedhansh also received the Prime Minister's National Child Award, Bharat Gaurav Samman by Super 30 founder Anand Kumar and Indian CSR Award by Dr Kiran Bedi. Many world records and national records have already been made in the name of Meedhansh, in which he has got the title of the Youngest Corona Warrior, the Youngest Social Entrepreneur and the Youngest Website Developer.

Then he continued to study courses every day without going to school and without doing any other work for a week from October 8 to October 14. He daily took multiple LinkedIn courses and by the evening of October 14, he had completed 50 courses, whose certificates were also obtained simultaneously.

All these courses were based on today’s modern technology, which mainly included artificial intelligence, Java, PHP, blockchain, NFT, DeFi, metaverse, big data, data mining, C/C++, machine learning, etc.

Where professional students who are doing courses like B. Tech, MCA, it is a difficult task to take so much knowledge and get a certificate

on the basis of that knowledge, this 12-year-old child set an example and for this, EWR has registered his name into Exclusive World Record Book as the Exclusive Kid.

