120 attend trials for fast bowlers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 13

As many as 120 fast bowlers from Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Ropar districts participated in trials under the talent hunt programme organised today in Punjab by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). The PCA secretary, Dilsher Khanna, was present on behalf of the Punjab Cricket Association to find fast bowlers.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association secretary Dr Raman Ghai told reporters that PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna had started a talent hunt for fast bowlers to bring forward cricketers living in villages, towns and rural areas of the state.

Under the leadership of international players Harvinder Singh, Manpreet Goni, Gagandeep Singh and Deepak Chopra, fast bowlers were selected in Hoshiarpur today. These bowlers will be prepared for Punjab by teaching them the tricks of fast bowling by calling them at PCA Stadium Mohali. The Punjab Cricket Association will bear all the expenses for the preparation of fast bowlers and the players will be prepared completely free of cost from trial to training. Dr Ghai said the names of the players selected for the trials conducted in Hoshiarpur would be put on the PCA website.