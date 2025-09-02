DT
PT
124 units of blood collected at camp in Rihana Jattan

124 units of blood collected at camp in Rihana Jattan

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:24 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
A blood donation camp was organised by the Sant Nirankari Mission at the Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhavan, Rihana Jattan, drawing enthusiastic participation from both Nirankari devotees and residents of nearby areas. A total of 124 units of blood were collected during the drive.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by H.S. Chawla from Ludhiana and M.L. Sharma, Zonal Incharge from Pathankot. While presenting certificates of appreciation to the donors, the leaders reiterated the Mission's ideology, inspired by Baba Hardev Singh Ji, who promoted blood donation as an essential expression of spiritual service.

Quoting Baba Hardev Singh Ji's message, "Blood should flow in veins, not in drains," Chawla and Sharma said this timeless teaching continues to inspire Nirankari devotees to serve humanity through selfless contributions like blood donation.

The organisers expressed special thanks to the expert medical team from Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, for their efficient and cooperative role in conducting the camp. They highlighted that such efforts go beyond medical aid, serving as a manifestation of the values of compassion, service, and unity as taught by Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji Maharaj, who emphasizes that "humanity is the highest religion."

Narinder Pal Singh, head of the Rihana Jattan branch, and Sudarshan Kumar, regional director from Kapurthala, extended heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, donors, volunteers, and devotees for their participation and support.

Maintaining cleanliness at the venue and providing quality refreshments for donors were highlighted as important features of the camp, reflecting the Mission's commitment to service with dignity and care.

