1254 enumerators deployed for door-to-door Census survey: DC

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday stated that the district administration has successful completed the first phase of Census 2027 — the house listing and housing Census in district. The exercise was conducted from May 16 to June 13.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that 1,254 enumerators were deployed to carry out the extensive door-to-door survey. He further informed that 1,269 house listing blocks were created across the district and assigned to individual enumerators to ensure systematic and comprehensive coverage.

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Each group of six enumerators was supervised by a designated supervisor to maintain accuracy and efficiency during the exercise.

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Describing the house-listing operation as the foundation of the Census, he said it involved collecting detailed information on housing conditions, household amenities and assets through a structured questionnaire comprising 33 key parameters.

Bansal added that enumerators gathered crucial data on the structure and condition of houses, availability of basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, sanitation facilities and cooking fuel, along with information on ownership status and household composition.

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Details regarding assets including mobile phones, internet connectivity, vehicles and other essential facilities were also recorded. Bansal mentioned that the exercise would generate valuable data on housing conditions, household amenities and asset ownership, which would assist the government in policy formulation, development planning and implementation of welfare schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the house listing and housing Census would also serve as the framework for the population enumeration scheduled for February 2027, helping ensure complete and accurate coverage of all households.

Appreciating the efforts of the field staff, Bansal lauded the enumerators and supervisors for successfully completing the exercise within the stipulated timeframe. He also thanked to the people of Kapurthala for participating and supporting to the field staff during the exercise.