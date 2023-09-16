127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

To enrol maximum number of people under the Ayushman Bharat-Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, the district administration would hold 127 camps in various blocks during fortnightly Ayushman Bhava campaign throughout the district from September 17 to October 2.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal said in the Ayushman Aapke Dwar component of the campaign, families eligible for health insurance cards would be registered in the camps and cards would also be issued to them.

He said the Health Department had already prepared a roadmap of the camps and shared it with all community and primary health centres concerned. He said out of 127 camps, 29 camps would be held in Kartarpur block, 22 in Jamsher Khas block, 17 in Kala Bakra block, 16 in Lohian block, 10 in Adampur and Bara Pind blocks respectively, eight in Shankar block, six in Mehatpur blocks, five in Bilga block, three in Nurmahal block and one in Phillaur block.

He said that directions had already been issued to all departments for publicity of these camps so that people could avail benefits of the scheme. Besides, the Government Medical College, Amritsar, would also hold ‘Ayushman Mela’ at the Kartarpur Community Health Centre on September 27.

Sarangal said now, people could register for Ayushman health card by downloading the Ayushman app within a few minutes. He said that beneficiaries would be able to connect to the portal with their cellphone number, check whether they were qualified by using an Aadhaar number or family ID and complete their e-KYC on the platform to receive a digital copy of the card. The beneficiaries, who already had card, could use the app to obtain its duplicate.

