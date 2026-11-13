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Home / Jalandhar / 12th Yuvaa Rang Utsav to begin on November 14

12th Yuvaa Rang Utsav to begin on November 14

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:53 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Artistes perform during a play in Jalandhar.
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Theatre enthusiasts in the Doaba region are gearing up for their annual cultural treat as Jalandhar-based YUVAA Theatre prepares to host the 12th edition of its national theatre festival, Yuvaa Rang Utsav, beginning November 14.

Now in its 12th edition, Yuvaa Rang Utsav has grown over the past 13 years into one of Punjab’s premier stage festivals, more than a decade-old legacy regularly hosting productions from across India alongside homegrown performances by YUVAA’s troupe.

Curated by festival director Dr Ankur Sharma and hosted in association with the K L Saigal Memorial Trust, this year’s celebration aims to bring acclaimed stage productions, prominent theatre personalities and fresh narratives to local audiences. Having previously hosted artists like Salim Arif, Harsh Chhaya, Lubna Salim, Ashwath Bhatt, Jatin Sarna and Vibha Chibber—the festival promises powerhouse performances throughout its run.

Dr Ankur Sharma said that once again city audiences can look forward to a curated mix of contemporary dramas, classics and engaging storytelling sessions designed to bridge the cultural gap in the city. The inaugural evening will commence at 6.15 pm at the K L Saigal Memorial Hall in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, featuring an opening storytelling performance by film and OTT actor Danish Iqbal.

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A special attraction this year at utsav will be its first ever English play, ‘A Woman or Not to Be from Pondicherry’. Other invited stage productions include ‘Talaq’ by Lakha Lehri from Patiala, ‘Ghar ka Na Ghat ka’ by JP Singh and ‘PapaMan’ by Hemant Aggarwal from Delhi and ‘Ek Ladki Paanch Deewane’ by Chakresh Kumar from Chandigarh. These are clubbed with the best local productions like Chidiyaghar, the Overcoat, Pyar ki Extra Class, She: Some Takes of Her, Moh Moh ke Dhaage and Khiladi by YUVAA theatre.

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