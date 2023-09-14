13 booked for rioting, murder bid in Phagwara

Phagwara, September 13
The Nakodar city police have booked 13 persons on the charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons and rioting.
Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ankush, Vishal, Gourav, Manni, Karan and Pankaj, all residents of Mohall Rishi Nagar, Nakodar, Karan of Shankar village, Dalvir of Adda Mehat Pura and their five unidentified accomplices.
Aman Sondhi, a resident of Rishi Nagar, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with intention to kill him on the evening of September 10 at a shop in the Royal Towers market. He suffered serious injuries in the incident.
The investigating officer said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons of means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17