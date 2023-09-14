13 booked for rioting, murder bid in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 13

The Nakodar city police have booked 13 persons on the charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons and rioting.

Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ankush, Vishal, Gourav, Manni, Karan and Pankaj, all residents of Mohall Rishi Nagar, Nakodar, Karan of Shankar village, Dalvir of Adda Mehat Pura and their five unidentified accomplices.

Aman Sondhi, a resident of Rishi Nagar, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with intention to kill him on the evening of September 10 at a shop in the Royal Towers market. He suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons of means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects.

#Nakodar #Phagwara