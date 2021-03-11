In brief

13 booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police on Monday booked 13 persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting in-laws. Investigating officer (IO) Balkar Singh said the accused had been identified as Raj Kaur, wife of Harjit Singh, a resident of Mandala Chhana village and her 12 accomplices, all residents of Mandala Chana village. Shano, a resident of Mandala Chhanna village, complained to the police that she along with her husband Bhagwan Singh was standing in their land supervising ploughing of fields when her daughter-in-law Raj Kaur, who is staying at her parental house, attacked them with her accomplices, adding that a land dispute is reason behind attack. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. OC

Three booked for theft

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked three persons on the charge of theft. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused have been identified as Golu and Kamaljit, both residents of Nahal village, while their third accomplice Kuldip Kumar is a resident of Lohian Khas. Malkit Singh of Nahal village complained to the police that the accused stole a motor, starter and other parts from his fields

on August 5. The IO said a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. TNS

Two arrested with drugs

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug peddlers in separate cases and seized 13 gm of heroin and 105 intoxicant tablets from them. The Nakodar police stopped a motorcyclist, identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Viki, a resident of Talwandi Mehma village, and during checking eight gm of heroin was found from his possession. The police after registering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 have arrested the accused. His motorcycle has also been impounded, the police said. Meanwhile, the Shahkot police arrested Sukhjindar Singh, a resident of Salaichan village, with five gm of heroin and 105 intoxicant tablets. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. OC

2 steal cylinders from house, held

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police arrested two persons on the charge of stealing gas cylinders from a house on Saturday. Investigating Officer (IO) Mangat Gupta said the suspects had been identified as Sunny, a resident of Mohalla Rehman Pura, and Lovpreet of Mohalla Saran. Ajay Kumar complained to the police that the suspects stole two gas cylinders from his house. The IO said a case under Sections 380, 457, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the suspects. OC

45 participatein judo trials

Jalandhar: After a gap of two years, the Education Department conducted trials for judo residential wing at Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Nehru Garden, here. More than 45 players in U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories vied for 27 seats. The results will be announced in a few days. Selected players will be given free education, special diet, sports equipment and uniform. TNS

Three arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The police arrested three drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. In the first case, the Goraya police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Sunny of Gohawar village, and seized 205 intoxicant tablets from his possession. In another case, the Mehatpur police arrested two drug smugglers, identified as Jagdish and Des Raj, both residents of Mehatpur, and seized 13 intoxicant injections, six gm of heroin and Rs 12,500 drug money from their possession on Sunday night. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

