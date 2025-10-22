DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 13 caught for gambling on Diwali night

13 caught for gambling on Diwali night

Rs 1.48 lakh recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:45 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police have caught 13 persons while indulging in gambling and recovered Rs 1.48 lakh from their possession on Diwali night.

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the police team of Bhargo Camp, acting on the directions of Harinder Singh Gill (ADCP-II City) and Sarwanjeet Singh (ACP West Jalandhar), got a tip-off regarding illegal gambling activity. The team was led by Inspector Mohan Lal, SHO Police Station, Bhargo Camp. Acting swiftly on the information, the team raided the location and arrested 13 individuals while gambling. The police recovered playing cards and ₹1,48,140 from the accused.

Advertisement

The arrested accused included Tajinder Singh of Diwali Nagar, Gagandeep Singh of New Jallowal Abadi, Harminder Singh, Urmal Singh and Thomas of Boota Pind, Nikhil of Chungi Mohalla, Roshit of Lambra, Sagar of Model House, Amit of Basti Sheikh, Sumit of Basti Danishmanda, Mohammad Imran of New Model House, Neeraj and Abhidesh Ram of Jallowal Abadi.

Advertisement

The police have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any information regarding illegal or suspicious activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts