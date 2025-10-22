13 caught for gambling on Diwali night

The police have caught 13 persons while indulging in gambling and recovered Rs 1.48 lakh from their possession on Diwali night.

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said the police team of Bhargo Camp, acting on the directions of Harinder Singh Gill (ADCP-II City) and Sarwanjeet Singh (ACP West Jalandhar), got a tip-off regarding illegal gambling activity. The team was led by Inspector Mohan Lal, SHO Police Station, Bhargo Camp. Acting swiftly on the information, the team raided the location and arrested 13 individuals while gambling. The police recovered playing cards and ₹1,48,140 from the accused.

The arrested accused included Tajinder Singh of Diwali Nagar, Gagandeep Singh of New Jallowal Abadi, Harminder Singh, Urmal Singh and Thomas of Boota Pind, Nikhil of Chungi Mohalla, Roshit of Lambra, Sagar of Model House, Amit of Basti Sheikh, Sumit of Basti Danishmanda, Mohammad Imran of New Model House, Neeraj and Abhidesh Ram of Jallowal Abadi.

The police have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any information regarding illegal or suspicious activities.