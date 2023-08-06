13 illegal structures razed

Jalandhar, August 5
Cracking down heavily on illegal colonies and encroachments in the district, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Udhopur, Phulpur, Nangal Purdil and Lambri villages around 66ft road. Illegal encroachments on 66ft road near CT Institute were also demolished.
As per information, a total of 13 illegal structures, including eight illegal farm houses, were demolished near Udhopur, Phulpur, Nangal Purdil and Lambri villages around 66ft road. Besides, two standalone projects near Nangal Purdil village and Bal Cold storage and illegal encroachments on 66ft road near CT Institute were also razed.
Sharing information, JDA Chief Administrator Deepshikha Sharma said the authority would not allow any illegal construction in the city and strict action would be taken against violators. She reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted against such violators. Therefore, stern action would be initiated against those backing such illegal activities.
She appealed to public to not fall into trap of dealers/colonisers who are looting hard-earned money of public by getting them invested in unauthorised colonies. She asked people to invest their hard-earned money in projects approved by the JDA outside the municipal limits.
Sharma further warned colonisers of these unapproved colonies to stop violations else they would be prosecuted under the PAPRA ACT-1995.
She asserted that the JDA would leave no stone unturned to rein in the practice of unauthorised colonisation in the district as a crackdown against such activities is already underway.
