DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / 13 LPU students to represent India at FISU games in Germany

13 LPU students to represent India at FISU games in Germany

Thirteen athletes from Lovely Professional University (LPU) will represent India at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany, a major international event with over 8,500 athletes from 150+ countries. The LPU students, from various academic programs, will compete in seven sports: athletics, archery, taekwondo, judo, fencing, rowing, and badminton. LPU Chancellor Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal highlights the university's student-focused approach and EduRevolution initiative in fostering student talent, and emphasizes the university's support for athletes through 100% scholarships. (This summary is generated via AI.)
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
13 LPU students who will represent India at FISU World University Games in Germany.
Advertisement

Thirteen LPU athletes have earned the honour of representing India at the prestigious FISU World University Games 2025 in Germany. This major event will feature over 8,500 student-athletes and officials from more than 150 countries competing across 18 sports, making it one of the largest multi-sport events globally this year.

Advertisement

The selected LPU athletes, from diverse academic programs, will compete in seven sporting categories, showcasing the university’s strong presence in athletics, archery, taekwondo, judo, fencing, rowing, and badminton. Abhishek, Abhimanyu, and Pooja will represent India in athletics, while Mrinal Chauhan will compete in archery. Satvinder has been chosen for taekwondo, Khaidem Taibanganbi Chanu for judo, and Sameja Khushi Ishwarbhai for fencing. The rowing team includes Mohit Kumar, Diksha, Pavitra, Pooja, and Rahul and Rajul Saini will participate in badminton.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “Our students representing India on such a prestigious international stage speaks volumes about the strength of our student-centric educational approach. Through our EduRevolution initiative, we have created an environment where students are encouraged to follow their passions—whether in sports, academics, or other talents—without being constrained by conventional academic pressures.”

Advertisement

To further support students, LPU also offers 100% scholarships to outstanding sportspersons, recognising their talent and enabling them to excel without financial constraints.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts