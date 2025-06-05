13 LPU students to represent India at FISU games in Germany

Thirteen LPU athletes have earned the honour of representing India at the prestigious FISU World University Games 2025 in Germany. This major event will feature over 8,500 student-athletes and officials from more than 150 countries competing across 18 sports, making it one of the largest multi-sport events globally this year.

The selected LPU athletes, from diverse academic programs, will compete in seven sporting categories, showcasing the university’s strong presence in athletics, archery, taekwondo, judo, fencing, rowing, and badminton. Abhishek, Abhimanyu, and Pooja will represent India in athletics, while Mrinal Chauhan will compete in archery. Satvinder has been chosen for taekwondo, Khaidem Taibanganbi Chanu for judo, and Sameja Khushi Ishwarbhai for fencing. The rowing team includes Mohit Kumar, Diksha, Pavitra, Pooja, and Rahul and Rajul Saini will participate in badminton.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “Our students representing India on such a prestigious international stage speaks volumes about the strength of our student-centric educational approach. Through our EduRevolution initiative, we have created an environment where students are encouraged to follow their passions—whether in sports, academics, or other talents—without being constrained by conventional academic pressures.”

To further support students, LPU also offers 100% scholarships to outstanding sportspersons, recognising their talent and enabling them to excel without financial constraints.