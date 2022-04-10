13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 9

A day after Sitamarhi (Bihar) resident Sajan Manjhi blew the lid off a child labour racket at Sidhwa Dona village, is yet to find both his 12-year-old and 14-year-old children.

Manjhi, who works as a labourer at a Bihar mill during the paddy and wheat harvesting seasons, has six children, two of whom are employed in Punjab. One of the two sons who have made way to the state is the eldest. It is not the first time Manjhi has come to Punjab.

The report from the DCPO is yet to arrive. From what I know, most of the children were above 14 years of age. They were between 15 and 17 years of age. In any case, it is only on seeing the report that we can tell for sure whether all children were minors. They were not forced to work. They came on their own will as per information received so far. Based on the findings of the report, further proceedings will be done. Deepti Uppal, DC, Kapurthala

Speaking to The Tribune, Sajan Manjhi alleged, “It has been nearly three years since my children were employed here. I visited the state last year looking for them, but was not allowed to meet them. The children managed to make calls to me from time to time. The agent, who brought them, had promised us Rs 10,000 per month. But no money came and he wouldn’t let me talk to my sons either. He brought 50 children from Bihar with my sons. When I came last year I could only meet the agent. He did not let me meet my sons and asked me to do whatever I could in this regard. He threatened me.”

Manjhi said, “If it was not for the BBA, I would have given up. Through their team at Sitamarhi, I got an FIR lodged. A day after the FIR the trafficker again called me and threatened to kill my children. He asked me and the clerk at the Bihar police station, to do all that we could do. I have yet to find my own sons here. At the farm yesterday, we were told that the agent and my sons had left before we came. At 1 pm, I had a brief talk with my son who called and said he was in a jungle. Since then, that phone number is switched off.”

BBA activist Yadvinder Singh, who aided the police and district task force teams in carrying out the raid, said, “In pursuit of the two children, we visited the farm again last morning. There is a possibility of more children at the farm but due to it being a weekend, proper teams couldn’t be sent today. We need immediate help of the administration to rescue more children suspected to be at the farm.”