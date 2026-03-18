13 panchayats receive Rs 5L grant as incentive

In a bid to promote consensus-based governance and strengthen communal harmony in villages, the Punjab Government on Monday distributed incentive grants of Rs 5 lakh each to 13 panchayats of Block Phagwara that were elected unanimously during the last panchayat elections. The cheques were handed over during an event held at the BDPO office here.

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The event was organised under the leadership of Block Development and Panchayat Officer Lakhwinder Kaler and was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Varinder Pal Bajwa and Aam Aadmi Party halka incharge Harnur Singh (Harji) Mann as chief guests.

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The grants were awarded to the panchayats of Dhandoli, Sikri, Deva Singh Wala, Pandori, Bishanpur, Fatehgarh, Darvesh Pind, Kripalpur, Khera, Ranipur Kamboan, Randhirgarh, Bir Dhandoli and Dhanda Baghana as part of the state government's initiative to reduce election-related expenditure and discourage political rivalry at the grassroots level.

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Addressing the gathering, ADC Bajwa urged the panchayat representatives to utilise the funds transparently for the overall development of their respective villages. He emphasised the importance of accountability and efficient implementation of development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Halka Incharge Harji Mann lauded the Punjab Government's initiative, stating that the additional grant would significantly contribute to rural development. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds for village development, reiterating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann envisions transforming every village in Punjab into a model village. "The dream of a vibrant 'Rangla Punjab' cannot be realised without comprehensive rural development," he added.

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BDPO Lakhwinder Kaler informed that a total of 15 panchayats in Block Phagwara were elected unanimously, out of which two had already received the incentive earlier, while the remaining 13 were presented with cheques at the event.