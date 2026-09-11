13 teachers honoured with Dr BR Ambedkar Best Teacher Awards in Kapurthala

The Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation, Kapurthala, honoured 13 dedicated and exemplary teachers from various primary and secondary schools across the district with Dr BR Ambedkar Best Teacher Awards 2026 at a special function organised at the School of Eminence, Phagwara.

The annual award ceremony was organised to recognise teachers who have made notable contributions to education and society through their dedication, hard work and commitment.

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The event was held under the leadership of federation district president Satwant Singh Toora, district secretary Manjit Gaat, district general secretary Lakhvir Chand, state awardee Santokh Singh Malli, Phagwara tehsil president Balwinder Nidharrak, Sultanpur tehsil president Manjit Das, Phagwara block president Sukhdev Singh, along with Vinod Kumar and Ashok Moolniwasi.

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The award recipients included — Vijay Kumar, SS Master, Government Senior Secondary School, Nangal Majha; Avtar Chand, SS Master, Government Senior Secondary School, Lakhan Ke Padda, Bhulath; Harjinder Kaur, ETT teacher, Government Primary School, Noorpur Basti, Sultanpur Lodhi; Sukhwinder Singh, Head Teacher, Government Primary School, Dandupur, Sultanpur; Shehbaz Khan Bhatti, computer faculty, Government Senior Secondary School, Sidhwan Dona; Harjinder Singh Harry, Head Teacher, Government Primary School, Karahal Kalan; Kulwinder Singh, ETT teacher, Government Primary School, Durgapur; Supreet Kaur, ETT teacher, Government Primary School, Karahal Khurd; Prem Pal, Mathematics Lecturer, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Phagwara; Jaspal Singh, Head Teacher, Government Primary School, Bohani; Reena Rani, Hindi Mistress, Government Middle School, Gandhwan; Sunita Rani, History Lecturer, School of Eminence, Phagwara; and Neelam Kumari, ETT teacher, Government Primary School, Tibbi.

The federation also felicitated Santokh Singh Malli and Daljit Kaur, who were honoured with state-level awards this year. The organisation congratulated both teachers on their achievements and expressed pride in their recognition at the state level.

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Besides teachers, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjit Kaur, Des Raj and Parveen Bhutta were also given special honours by the organisation in recognition of their valuable contribution and services.

Addressing the gathering, Satwant Singh Toora congratulated all award-winning teachers and appreciated their commitment to the education sector and society. He called upon employees and members of the organisation to work with dedication towards carrying forward the vision and mission of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Toora said teachers honoured at the function would serve as a source of inspiration for their colleagues and other educators. Their dedication and achievements, he added, would encourage more teachers to make meaningful contributions towards improving education as well as addressing social issues.

Ranjit Gogna, Principal, School of Eminence, Phagwara, along with Satnam Singh, Gursewak Singh, Pawan Kumar, Anupam Kanwal, Amarjit Kaur, Renu Bala, Gian Chand Wahad, Madam Munazza, Deepak Sehgal Fazil, Chandan Kumar, Rampal, Sheetal Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Gurdial Singh, Bimla Rani and several other teachers attended the programme.

The function concluded with appreciation for the award recipients and recognition of their contribution to education and society.