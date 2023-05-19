13-year-old girl accuses two youths of rape

Jalandhar, May 18
A 13-year-old girl has accused two youths of raping her in Basti Danishmanda. According to the victim, the incident took place on Thursday morning when she was on her way to school.
The girl alleged that the two youths dragged her from the road near the school to a secluded area and raped her.
Though police officials from Division Number 5 have acknowledged a complaint in this regard, they are yet to ascertain the girl’s account.
The cops claim to have scrutinised footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, but found nothing to substantiate the girl’s claim. Moreover, the duo accused of rape was reportedly at work at the time of the incident.
“This inconsistency raises doubts over the victim’s accusation. We are currently investigating all angles. We will also look into the possibility of a past dispute between the victim’s family and the duo,” a police official said.
He emphasised the need to verify the girl’s allegations thoroughly before taking any further step in this regard. An investigation is under way.
