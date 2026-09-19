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Home / Jalandhar / 13-yr-old bags silver in javelin throw at North Zone championship

13-yr-old bags silver in javelin throw at North Zone championship

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Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:50 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Japjeet Kaur with her medal after victory.
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Thirteen-year-old Japjeet Kaur of Kapurthala brought laurels to the district by winning a silver medal in the javelin throw event at the 37th North Zone Junior Athletics Championship.

She registered an impressive throw of 38.37 metres to clinch the silver medal in the competition. A student of Christ the King Convent School, Lodhi Bhulana, Kapurthala, Japjeet comes from a family with a strong sporting background. Her grandfather, Gurpal Singh, is a retired principal and a former national-level kabaddi player. A graduate of Sports College, Jalandhar, in 1966, he has been closely associated with sports throughout his life.

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Her father, Bikramjit Singh, is an athletics coach at a sports college, while her mother, Amanpreet Kaur, is an international-level discus thrower. Japjeet began formal training when she was nine. So far, she has won several medals highlighting her rapid progress in the sport.

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She is currently training under Satnam Singh, a fitness coach at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, who has been helping her develop her strength and technique.

According to her father, Japjeet is equally committed to academics and maintains a good record in her studies. He said she largely relies on self-study while balancing her education with regular athletics training.

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