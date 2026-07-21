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Home / Jalandhar / 130 from Punjab to learn the ropes before disaster strikes

130 from Punjab to learn the ropes before disaster strikes

Yuva Aapda Mitra programme: Seven-day disaster management training camp in Shimla begins | Half of volunteer seats reserved for women

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:41 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Young volunteers from Punjab are getting the opportunity to receive specialised training in disaster management under the ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ programme.

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The seven-day training camp is being organised by The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Punjab, with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

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The State Organising Commissioner has issued instructions to all District Education Officers to nominate eligible volunteers for the programme.

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The training camp is being held from July 21 to 27 at the State Training Centre in Tara Devi, Shimla.

During the programme, participants will be trained in disaster preparedness, emergency response, rescue techniques, first aid, and relief operations to help them respond effectively during natural and man-made disasters.

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To participate, volunteers must be 18 to 40 years of age, and physically, mentally and emotionally fit.

Punjab has been allotted 130 seats for school and college-level volunteers. To encourage equal participation, 50 per cent of the seats have been reserved for women volunteers.

Volunteers who successfully complete the training will receive an emergency responder kit. They will also be provided life and health insurance coverage for three years.

The organisers said the expenses for training, accommodation, food and travel was being borne by the department under the approved programme.

The initiative aims to create a trained network of young volunteers who can assist government agencies and local authorities in disaster response and emergency situations, making communities more prepared and resilient.

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