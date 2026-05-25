133 parties dispatched to voting stations with election material

As many as 133 polling parties, carrying election material, were dispatched from dispatch centres to polling stations for the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections scheduled to be held on May 26 in the district.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Varjeet Walia, while encouraging the polling parties, said the election staff should feel proud to be part of the electoral system. He motivated the polling personnel to perform their duty with complete dedication and honesty.

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He said elaborate arrangements had been made by the district administration to ensure that the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections were conducted in a transparent, fair and peaceful manner. He informed that 133 polling parties had been constituted for the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the polling process and each polling party comprised one PRO, one APRO and three POs.

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He added that around 800 polling staff, including 20 percent reserve staff, have been deployed and imparted detailed training regarding the election process.

Walia said a total of 1,08,067 voters, including 54,943 male, 53,116 female and 8 other voters, will exercise their franchise in the Municipal Council/Nagar Panchayat elections. He informed that Municipal Council Nakodar has 27,964 voters, including 14,173 male, 13,788 female and 3 other voters. Similarly, Municipal Council Adampur has 12,610 voters, including 6,415 male, 6,194 female and one other voter; Kartarpur has 19,736 voters, including 10,120 male, 9,614 female and 2 other voters; Nurmahal has 11,105 voters, including 5,695 male and 5,410 female voters; and Municipal Council Phillaur has 19,179 voters, including 9,710 male, 9,468 female and one other voter. Besides, Nagar Panchayat Lohian has 7,958 voters, including 3,914 male and 4,044 female voters, while Nagar Panchayat Mehatpur has 9,515 voters, including 4,916 male, 4,598 female and one other voter.