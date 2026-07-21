1,357 lawyers cast vote for selecting new site for judicial complex in Jalandhar

As many as 1,357 members of the District Bar Association, Jalandhar, took part in voting on Monday to select a new site for the new judicial complex, lawyers’ chambers, and mini-secretariat. Judicial members and lawyers are suffering shortage of space at the existing site.

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Of the five proposed sites in the ballot paper, including the existing Judicial Complex at Civil Lines, Kot Kalan village on the back side of Bath Castle, Bhagwanpur village near Wonderland, Pholriwal village adjoining Beas Satsang Ghar and Nangal Shama village on Hoshiarpur Road, 812 lawyers listed the existing site as their most preferred location.

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A total of 194 lawyers sought shifting to Nangal Shama, 114 to GT Road, 123 to Nakodar road and 77 to Pholriwal.

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The Bar Association had declared today as a “No-work day”.

All members of the District Bar Association had been sent messages to exercise their voting rights.

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This morning, they were given ballot papers listing the names of five proposed sites. Every member was asked to indicate the first two preferences marking them as ‘1’ and ‘2’.

District Bar Association president Aditya Jain and secretary Rohit Gambhir have constituted a voting management committee.