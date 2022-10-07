14,463 MT of paddy reaches Hoshiarpur mandis

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 6

Of the 70 procurement centres in Hoshiarpur district, the paddy has started arriving at 53 of them. At 45 procurement centers, the procurement has even started.

Giving this information, DC Sandeep Hans said till Wednesday, 14,463 metric tones (MT) of paddy had arrived in the mandis.

Of the total arrival, 12,441 MT of paddy has been procured. The paddy procured so far include, 5,360 MT by Pungrain, 3,649 MT by Markfed, 1,772 MT by PUNSUP, 971 MT by the Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, 559 MT by FCI and traders have purchased 130 MT of paddy so far. The Deputy Commissioner informed that proper arrangements have been made in all the procurement centers for smooth procurement.