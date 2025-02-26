DT
PT
14 arrested, 9 NDPS cases registered in Jalandhar in one-and-a-half months

14 arrested, 9 NDPS cases registered in Jalandhar in one-and-a-half months

Police teams recover 8 grams of heroin, 12 capsules, and 1,847 intoxicating tablets
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Jalandhar Rural Police has registered nine cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 14 accused in Nakodar sub-division between January 1 and February 25 this year.

During these operations, police teams recovered 8 grams of heroin, 12 capsules, and 1,847 intoxicating tablets.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that efforts were being intensified to dismantle drug networks operating in the region. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

Special teams have been constituted in all sub-divisions of Jalandhar Rural under the supervision of DSPs to make the campaign more effective.

