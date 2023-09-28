14 arrested in crackdown on illegal gambling

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 27

In a major crackdown on illegal gambling, the CIA staff-2 of the city police conducted a raid and arrested 14 persons. The operation, conducted in the jurisdiction of Basti Bawa Khel police, aimed to quell unlawful gambling practices in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house owned by one Pritam at Pannu Vihar. It apprehended Gaurav, Mani Mahindru, Narendra Kumar, Gurmeet Singh, Mahesh Batra, Rajiv, Pritam Lal, Vikramjit Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Gaurav Gill, Karan Jaitka, Gorav Mehra, Neeraj Malhotra, and Mani. Two persons, Sabi and Pritam, managed to escape during the operation.