14-year-old girl 'murdered' in Jalandhar, body found from neighbour's washroom

14-year-old girl 'murdered' in Jalandhar, body found from neighbour’s washroom

Residents blame police for lax response to ‘missing’ complaint

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:38 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A 14-year-old girl’s body was found in the washroom of her neighbour’s house in Paras Estate on Leather Complex Road, Jalandhar, around midnight on Saturday.

The girl had been reported missing by her family. CCTV footage later showed she had entered the neighbour’s house.

Residents alleged that despite this, police personnel who visited the spot conducted only a cursory check of the house and left without a proper investigation.

Later, the girl’s body was found in the washroom of the same house.

“Had the police responded properly, there was a possibility of rescuing the girl safely,” claimed ex-MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural.

The accused, who is said to be in his 50s and a father of two, was arrested by the Basti Bawa Khel police.

Police had to shield him from angry locals during his arrest. ADCP-1 Akarshi Jain reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

An autopsy is likely to be conducted on Sunday morning to ascertain the cause of death, which is likely strangulation. It will also be examined if a sexual assault occurred.

