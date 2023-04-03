14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 2

In an out of the ordinary judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has formed a three-advocate committee to “accomplish the task” of holding election of the managing committee of Jalandhar-based Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Geeta Mandir. The last “undisputed” election had taken place in 2009.

“While the election has not been held, the money of the society is being appropriated in not so appropriate manner as is permitted under law,” Justice Rajbir Sehrawat of the High Court asserted, while taking up a petition filed by Arun Walia through counsel RS Bajaj and Sidakjit Singh Bajaj.

“It becomes of paramount importance that the election of the managing committee is held immediately without any hindrance so that the society can function in accordance with law”

Justice Sehrawat asserted the office-bearers of the management have behaved as if the society management was their personal domain and no election was held despite the law mandating yearly constitution of the managing committee.

Justice Sehrawat asserted even a retired Judge of this Court was appointed as a chairman of three member-committee tasked to conduct the election in 2017. But the committee could not accomplish the task of holding the elections due to infighting between the parties.

Rather, an advocate filed a suit questioning the committee’s constitution itself. As a result, the former Judge relinquished the charge and election was not held.

Justice Sehrawat added the matter was pending before the court since 2018. “It becomes of paramount importance that the election of the managing committee of the society is held immediately without any hindrance so that the society can function in accordance with law by reporting the election of managing committee to the Registrar of the Societies; as required under the Societies Registration Act, 1860”.

Justice Sehrawat added the committee comprising advocates Harsh Chopra, Jagdeep Virk and Lovish Rattan, constituted to accomplish the task, would exercise the powers of the society’s adhoc managing committee. It would have the power to finalise the voter list, to notify the elections, to conduct the process and to declare the result.

“In their effort, if they need any assistance from the district administration and or the police administration, the officers/officials of the district administration and the police are mandated to extend the necessary assistance to this committee so that they can accomplish the task,” Justice Sehrawat added.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sehrawat made it clear that none of the present or former office bearers, any member or any other person would be permitted to interfere with the committee’s functioning. Any member or non-member, who tried to interfere would be taken into preventive custody and kept in Kapurthala District Jail till the conclusion of the election process.