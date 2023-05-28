140 get BEd degrees at Lyallpur Khalsa

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

The annual convocation ceremony of the Lyallpur Khalsa College of Education for Women, was organised wherein ADC, Jalandhar Jasbir Singh, was the chief guest. Balbir Kaur, President Governing Council was also present on the occasion.

The other dignitaries present were Jaspal Singh Waraich, joint secretary, Dr Harjit Dr Mona, Dr Namesh, Dr Jaswinder Kaur and others. As many as 140 students of B.Ed were presented degrees by the chief guest.

ADC Jasbir Singh addressed the students by saying that the college was providing quality education and empowering women in a dynamic society.

Alumni meet was also organised. Students also presented a unique cultural show prepared by faculty member Jaspreet. Dr Ritugeet presented a vote of thanks and congratulated all the students who worked hard and successfully completed the degrees.