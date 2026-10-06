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Home / Jalandhar / 14,867 MT of paddy procured in Hoshiarpur

14,867 MT of paddy procured in Hoshiarpur

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:50 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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A total of 17,772 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived at 65 mandis in the district so far, and 14,867 MT of paddy has been procured, Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said today.

She said Rs 4.85 crore had been paid to farmers against the procured crop. Farmers have been advised to bring paddy with moisture content within the prescribed limit of 17 per cent to avoid a delay in procurement.

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The district is expected to receive around 4.15 lakh MT of paddy during the current season.

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Procurement is being carried out by Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup, Punjab Warehousing Corporation and the FCI. The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal.

Jain said payment to farmers would be made within 24 hours of procurement and the lifting of the crop would be ensured promptly. She added that harvesting of paddy with combines would remain prohibited between 6 pm and 10 am.

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