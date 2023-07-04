15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

As many as 15 persons were caught stealing power during a check in Jalandhar and Phagwara here this morning. A fine of Rs 9 lakh has been imposed on the erring consumers.

As part of the drive launched by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to check electricity theft, teams of Jalandhar constituency constituted inter-divisional groups and conducted raids in various parts of the city early this morning.

During the checking, 15 electricity theft cases detected. As many as 10 persons were caught stealing power under the Maqsood sub-division. They were fined Rs 2.16 lakh. Similarly, three power theft cases were detected under the Cantt No. 2 sub-division and the violators were fined Rs 3.42 lakh. One power theft case each was detected under the Model House and Nehru Garden sub-divisions and a fine of Rs 2.50 lakh was imposed on the erring consumers.

Gulshan Kumar Chutani, Supervising Engineer, Jalandhar district, said surprise checks to detect power theft cases would continue in future too. He urged consumers to not to indulge in power theft so that the target of uninterrupted supply could be ensured.

