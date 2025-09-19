15 Punjab players to represent India at International Hockey Cup in Melbourne

Fifteen talented hockey players from Punjab are set to represent India at the upcoming International Hockey Cup, scheduled to be held in Melbourne, Australia, from October 2 to October 5. The team will compete under the banner of the Punjab Warriors Club, led by Olympian Gurjit Kaur.

Providing details about the participation, Hockey Punjab General Secretary Amrik Singh Powar confirmed that the team has received official approval from Hockey India and all players are registered with Hockey Punjab.

Along with the Punjab Warriors, teams from New South Wales (Australia), New Zealand and Japan will also participate in the international tournament.

In addition to Gurjit Kaur, the squad includes Simranjit Kaur, Sharanjit Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Neha Kumari, Gurpreet Kaur (Senior), Navdeep Kaur, Daljit Kaur, Pardeep Kaur, Meenakshi, Kirandeep Kaur, Kamalpreet Kaur, Harpreet and Nirmal Kaur.

The team is currently undergoing rigorous training at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. They are scheduled to depart for Australia on September 28 and will return on October 8. Kulbir Singh will accompany the team as in-charge.

A special send-off event was organised, attended by several prominent sports personalities, including Olympian Rajinder Singh, Technical Lead of Round Glass Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira, Surjit Hockey Society’s Surinder Singh Bhapa and Iqbal Singh Sandhu.