15-year-old illegal possession over panchayat land removed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 6

As part of the campaign launched by the district administration for removing illegal occupants from public property, an action was launched at Mehra Jattan village in Talwara block here on Friday.

The action was taken to free the illegal occupation from panchayat land. The possession was got removed by a team led by block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Talwara, Sukhpreet Pal Singh and other employees. Naib Tehsildar Gursewak Chand was also present on the occasion. The panchayat land occupied in the village was over 12 acres (12acres, 5 kanals and 8 marlas). After removing the encroachment, the block development and panchayat officer said the land would be leased on May 13 through an open bidding process.

DC Sandeep Hans said the district administration had started a campaign to remove encroachers from public land in the villages, under which BDPOs would prepare a list of such villages and remove the encroachers from the government or panchayat land.

He directed the BDPOs to show seriousness in removing encroachers as the Punjab Government was very serious about it. Illegal encroachments by any person in the villages would not be tolerated.

He said if the encroachers did not vacate the land, strict action would be taken against them as per the law.

Hoshiarpur: Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans assumed the additional charge of the MC Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, on Friday. He said unauthorised occupation/illegal encroachments in streets and markets under the Municipal Corporation was against law and also against morality. He said due to encroachments, vehicular traffic had been affected. Many people had raised the issue as they had been facing problems due to the same. He said in such a situation it was important to remove the encroachments immediately. He told residents that illegal encroachments should be removed at the earliest in streets and markets under the limits of the Municipal Corporation. The Deputy Commissioner said if the encroachments were not removed soon, strict action would be taken by the Municipal Corporation. Hans said occupants should leave illegal possessions. Otherwise, legal action would be taken by the administration. He said soon the issue related to the strike of safai sewaks would be resolved. They were an important part of society and the district administration was committed to redress their grievances. The issue would be resolved soon and the sanitary workers would return to work. OC