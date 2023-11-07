150 shanties gutted, no loss of life reported

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 6

As many as 150 shanties were gutted in a fire near Rail Coach Factory here last evening.

As many as 12 fire tenders were pressed into service. It took several hours for the firemen to douse the flames.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, poor families lost all their savings and belongings.

A relief camp has been set up along the site where the affected families are being provided with meals free of cost.

