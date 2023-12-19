150 students awarded degrees at DAV college

Phagwara, December 18
More than 150 graduate and postgraduate students of the 2019 and 2022 batches from different streams, such as arts, science, commerce and computer science, were awarded degrees during a convocation ceremony held at MLU DAV College, Phagwara, on Sunday.
New Delhi Joint Commissioner (Income Tax) Dr. Kanchan Garg graced the occasion as the chief guest, and Ranbir Singh Seehra, a prominent exporter, was the guest of honour.
Dr Garg exhorted the students to work hard and leave no stone unturned to achieve their dreams. She recognised the students who had bagged some positions and distinctions at the university level in academics. She also honoured the students who had made their mark in other fields, such as sports and youth festivals.
