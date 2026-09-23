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Home / Jalandhar / 1,500 police personnel deployed for security during Baba Sodal Mela in Jalandhar

1,500 police personnel deployed for security during Baba Sodal Mela in Jalandhar

Surveillance posts set up at sensitive locations

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:11 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The mela will commence from September 25 with September 17 in Jalandhar. - File photo
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With the annual Baba Sodal Mela scheduled for September 25, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has deployed around 1,500 personnel around Shri Siddh Baba Sodal Temple to ensure the safety of devotees and manage the expected rush.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Jasroop Kaur Bath, DCP (Law and order), said additional police force from other districts has also been deployed while senior officers will supervise security arrangements at different points around the temple. Police teams will keep a close watch on crowded areas and carry out regular foot patrols during the mela.

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Besides 1,500 police personnel, a control room has also been set up opposite the temple for round the clock monitoring. CCTV cameras installed inside the temple and in the surrounding areas will be used to keep an eye on the movement of devotees. Surveillance posts have also been set up at sensitive locations.

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Security has been further strengthened with the deployment of Quick Reaction Teams, Armed Reserve Police teams, anti-sabotage teams and dog squads. Metal detectors and jammers have been installed at the temple while some personnel will be deployed in plain clothes and others equipped with body cameras.

The police have also made special traffic arrangements for the mela. Several areas around the temple have been declared no-entry zones for vehicles where only pedestrians will be allowed. Designated parking areas have been arranged to prevent congestion and ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

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Police officials said the arrangements would be monitored continuously and personnel had been instructed to remain alert throughout the mela.

The police have appealed to devotees to follow traffic restrictions, use designated parking areas and avoid taking vehicles into no-entry zones. They have also been asked to immediately inform the police about any suspicious person, object or activity.

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