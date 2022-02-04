153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: As many as 153 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Thursday. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 77,291 cases. Two more deaths were recorded in the district, taking the toll to 1,558 deaths. A total of 74,282 people have recovered from Covid while the number of active cases has reached 1,451. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported 67 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 23,466 cases. No new death was reported in Kapurthala. TNS

10 POs held in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Acting on the guidelines of the Election Commission of India regarding the Punjab Vidhan Sabha election, Hoshiarpur police have arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) in one day. Now the count of arrested proclaimed offenders in the last three days has increased to 16. These POs are those who had been declared fugitive by different courts. Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said the police were making efforts to get the passports of the POs, who are residing in other countries, cancelled.