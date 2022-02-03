153 students roll up sleeves for jab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An inoculation drive was conducted against Covid-19 on the campus of Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School, Dayanand Nagar. In the campaign, students belonging the 15 to 18 years age group were jabbed. Medical staff along with their medical officer Dr Sangeena got the floral welcome from the principal of the school along with coordinators and fraternity members. Nearly 153 students were inoculated with first dose in the presence of their supporting parents. Principal Dr SK Gautam congratulated students on showing zeal and enthusiasm on taking shots in these pandemic times.

School holds vaccination camp

S R Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, organised a vaccination camp in collaboration with the Civil Hospital, Bilga. Children in the 15 to 18 years age group got vaccinated with great enthusiasm in the camp. In this, not only the school but other children also got vaccinated. In the camp, teachers were also given booster doses. On the occasion, Principal Ravi Sharma said parents can also get their children registered online on the COWIN portal or on mobile phones. It is also now established that people who have been vaccinated are relatively less affected by Omicron. Therefore, it is necessary to get vaccinated for one’s protection. As many as 171 children in the school have already been vaccinated, and 61 children got vaccinated today. Apart from these, 15 teachers also took booster dose.

Analysis of Union Budget

The School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised an online Budget talk session titled ‘360 Degree Analysis of Union Budget 2022’ for the students. The session started with a PowerPoint presentation on brief overview and key highlights of Union Budget 2022-23 followed by discussion and Q&A session by the students. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a budget worth Rs 39.45 lakh crore with massive push to infrastructure spending. Students discussed the impact of budget on taxation, finance, digital currency, defence, health and sanitisation, infrastructure, agriculture, transport and education. Post discussion by the students, Dr. Inderpal Singh (HoD, Management) presented his view on the budget and elaborated on how this budget will present new opportunities for the education sector.

Teens receive Covid vaccine shots

Extending the safety cover for students and staff, STS World School, Rurka Kalan, organised a vaccination camp under the guidance of Principal Prabhjot Gill along with Health Department, Civil Hospital, Goraya. The camp was organised on February 2 for the STS World School students of the age group of 15-18 years. Well-qualified team of ASHA workers Rajinder Kaur and Kamla Devi lead by Dr Saloni Community Health Officer Dhesian Kahna. Online registration was done by Sanjeev Kumar. During the camp, students shared their gratitude and expressions with the teachers and mentioned that time to time health oriented counseling given by the teachers during the online sessions had eased out their decision to get vaccinated safely in the campus. Parents too came up to thank school management head Malti and Principal Prabhjot Gill for an encouraging initiative.

Session on importance of heathy diet

DIPS chain of schools organised online activity on snacks topping and sandwich making. During online class students with the help of their parents prepared snacks and sandwiches. Students decorated snacks with cherry, cream, fruits chips etc and prepared nutritious sandwiches by adding vegetables, butter cream etc. During this cooking without fire activity students got a chance to showcase their culinary skills. Teachers explained to students the various vitamins, proteins and minerals available in fruits and green vegetables. Fruit and vegetables are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They are an excellent source of dieting fibre. Principals stressed on the importance of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. The participants spoke confidentially about their dish regarding the various health benefits of eating healthy to live healthy and remain happy.

Role of Chemistry in human health

R. Venkataraman Chemical Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised ‘Chemcare- Saving human health and environment’ under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. On the occasion poster making/slogan writing, scientific rangoli and PowerPoint presentation were organised on themes ‘Role of Chemistry in Human Health and Green Chemistry and Environment’. In poster making competition, Neha Maqsood, Chesta Meena and Pratiksha got first, second and third prize, respectively. Dr Simmi and Dr Nitika made judgement of scientific rangoli in which Pooja and Nisha got the first prize, Muskan and Prabhjot got second prize and Taranpreet and Devangi got the third prize. In PowerPoint Presentation Dr. Shuchi and Ravi made judgement in which Navjit and Twinkle got the first prize, Kulwinder got second prize, Alka and Priyanka got third prize.

Four get placed in Yes Bank

Students from Department of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, namely David, Muskan, Manjinder and Sourabhjeet have got selected in Yes Bank as SEO at a salary package of Rs 2.4 Lakhs per annum and incentives. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, congratulated the students and their parents for their achievement. Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, and Dr Inderpal Singh, HOD, Management, have also wished the students good luck for their future.