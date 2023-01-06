16,26,377 voters in district

Jalandhar, January 5
As many as 27,152 new voters have been added to electoral roll in the district with a total of 16,26,377 voters as on January 1. The local administration on Thursday released the final publication of photo electoral roll after special summary revision.
While giving away the copies of lists to representatives, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Amit Mahajan stated, “Of the total 16,26,377 voters in the district, including 8,47,367 men and 7,78,026 women besides 44 third gender voters. The new list contains 1,861 service voters, 73 NRI voters, 10,793 physically handicapped.
6,18,207 voters in K’thala
Kapurthala: District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said as per the instructions of the ECI, the final publication of voter lists has been prepared after a special cursory revision of the voter lists on the basis of eligibility on January 1, 2023, according to which, there are total 6,18,207 voters in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...