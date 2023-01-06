16,26,377 voters in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 5

As many as 27,152 new voters have been added to electoral roll in the district with a total of 16,26,377 voters as on January 1. The local administration on Thursday released the final publication of photo electoral roll after special summary revision.

While giving away the copies of lists to representatives, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Major Amit Mahajan stated, “Of the total 16,26,377 voters in the district, including 8,47,367 men and 7,78,026 women besides 44 third gender voters. The new list contains 1,861 service voters, 73 NRI voters, 10,793 physically handicapped.

6,18,207 voters in K’thala

Kapurthala: District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said as per the instructions of the ECI, the final publication of voter lists has been prepared after a special cursory revision of the voter lists on the basis of eligibility on January 1, 2023, according to which, there are total 6,18,207 voters in the district.