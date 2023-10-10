16 booked for stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

As many as 16 FIRs have been lodged against farmers for burning paddy stubble here. A majority of the farm fires have been reported from the Shahkot area.

Of the total 16 cases, seven are from Shahkot, five from Jalandhar 2, three from Nakodar and one from Jalandhar 1. So far, no fine has been imposed on any of the farmers.

Sandeep Kumar, Environmental Engineer, PPCB, Jalandhar, said: “The FIRs lodged for farm fires in Jalandhar are still under verification. More details can be provided after detailed verification of the acreage was impacted by the fires. Fines will be levied on farmers only after verification.”

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning