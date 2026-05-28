16 buffaloes drown in Bein rivulet

A tragic incident took place in Nawan Pind Bhatte village of Kapurthala district, where 16 buffaloes died after drowning in the Bein rivulet, causing massive financial loss to a cattle-rearing family. According to information, the incident occurred while the buffaloes were in the river.

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As soon as the incident came to light, local residents rushed to the spot to help. With the efforts of villagers, three buffaloes were rescued safely, but the remaining 16 animals could not be saved. The incident has left the entire area in shock and grief.

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According to reports, the family had taken the cattle out as part of their daily routine when several buffaloes reportedly entered deep water and began drowning. Nearby residents gathered at the spot immediately after learning about the incident and made repeated efforts to rescue the animals, but only three could be saved.

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The affected family, identified as the Hashamdin Gujjar family, stated that they have suffered losses of nearly Rs 20 lakh due to the tragedy.

The family said cattle-rearing was their primary source of livelihood and the sudden death of such a large number of buffaloes has pushed them into severe financial distress. The family has appealed to the Punjab government and district administration for financial assistance and adequate compensation so they can restart their work and support their household.