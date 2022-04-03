16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

To further beef up the security arrangements at the District Administrative Complex, as many as 16 new CCTV cameras would be installed at all four entry points to the complex, including four cameras at each entry gate.

The Deputy Commissioner, Ghanshyam Thori, stated that the decision was taken in view of the need for strengthening security in the complex. There were already 32 CCTV cameras installed in or around the premises. However, there was a need to cover all entry points with CCTV surveillance.

Ghanshyam Thori said with the installation of this new batch of cameras, their number would rise to 48, ensuring cent per cent

coverage of all the points at the District Administrative Complex.

The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that the two cameras would be installed across all locations and the process was started by officials to install these at the earliest. The quotations for supply and installation of these cameras were sought from the market and the work would soon be allotted to the firm with the lowest quotation. He said the move would further reinforce the security arrangements at the District Administrative Complex.