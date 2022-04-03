16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Jalandhar, April 2
To further beef up the security arrangements at the District Administrative Complex, as many as 16 new CCTV cameras would be installed at all four entry points to the complex, including four cameras at each entry gate.
The Deputy Commissioner, Ghanshyam Thori, stated that the decision was taken in view of the need for strengthening security in the complex. There were already 32 CCTV cameras installed in or around the premises. However, there was a need to cover all entry points with CCTV surveillance.
Ghanshyam Thori said with the installation of this new batch of cameras, their number would rise to 48, ensuring cent per cent
coverage of all the points at the District Administrative Complex.
The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that the two cameras would be installed across all locations and the process was started by officials to install these at the earliest. The quotations for supply and installation of these cameras were sought from the market and the work would soon be allotted to the firm with the lowest quotation. He said the move would further reinforce the security arrangements at the District Administrative Complex.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...