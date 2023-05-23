16 newspaper hawkers get scholarship

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 22

A memorial function was held in the auditorium of DAV Senior Secondary School to commemorate the 39th martyrdom day of socialist thinker and former MLA Principal Om Prakash Bagga. Principal Bagga was shot dead by terrorists in 1984.

During the event, 16 students who work as newspaper hawkers to support their studies and families were awarded the Principal Om Prakash Bagga scholarship.

Sanjeev Sood, who began his career as a newspaper hawker and later served in the Navy, was presented with the Principal Bagga Award. Sood currently holds the position of sales head in a multinational company. His success story served as an inspiration to others, illustrating the transformative power of education and hard work.

As part of the memorial function, a seminar on the topic ‘Poverty and Disability Can’t Hinder Education’ was organised. The discussion aimed to shed light on the importance of inclusive education and overcoming barriers faced by disadvantaged individuals. Retired civil surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga, the son of Principal Bagga, highlighted his father’’s life and struggles. Dr Bagga emphasised how his father, who arrived in India after the partition, began as a newspaper hawker and eventually became a principal and an elected member of MLA He dedicated his life to teaching and made the ultimate sacrifice for the unity and integrity of society

The programme commenced with a rendition of ‘Prabhu Vandana’ by Master Iqbal Singh and his students from the Institute for the Blind in Jamalpur, Ludhiana. The lighting of the lamp was performed by the students who received the scholarship.

During the event, Jain Mahasadhvi Kiran Maharaj delivered a motivational speech, emphasising that by maintaining a positive and optimistic mindset and staying focused on their goals, individuals can overcome any obstacle hindering their path to success. She encouraged attendees to impart values, spirituality, education, and culture to children and support those who aspire to pursue education. She also provided valuable tips to students on achieving success and staying focused on their studies.