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Home / Jalandhar / 16-year-old delivers pizzas after school to fund musical dreams

16-year-old delivers pizzas after school to fund musical dreams

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:07 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Ritik, a Class VIII student at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, works part-time as a pizza delivery boy after school.
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At an age when most school students spend their evenings finishing homework or catching up with friends, 16-year-old Ritik Kumar heads out to deliver pizza orders across the city, saving his earnings to pursue his dream of becoming a professional singer.

Ritik, a Class VIII student at the School of Eminence on Ladowali Road works part time as a delivery boy at a pizza chain after finishing his school at 3.20 pm. He usually works from 4 pm to midnight but on days when there is a shortage of staff, his shift sometimes stretches until 2 am.

The job earns him between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 a month which he saves towards recording his songs. The eldest of three siblings, Ritik comes from a modest family. His father works as a cable operator while his mother is a homemaker.

“After finishing school, I head straight to work in the evening. The routine is often so hectic that some days I do not even get time to have lunch. Whatever I earn, I save towards recording my singles. I want to build a career in the music industry and participate in singing reality shows such as ‘Indian Idol’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. I also want to perform at shows across Punjab to earn a better living,” he said.

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Balancing school and work has not stopped Ritik from pursuing formal music training. He attends three music classes a week under his mentor, Happy Deewana, who runs music classes in Gurunanakpura West and has also guided him in recording his first album.

A devotional and Sufi singer, Ritik is already known for performing at live shows in Jalandhar. On October 13, he released his first devotional album, titled ‘Maa Tere Dar To Jaan Nu Ni Karda Dil’.

Recalling how Ritik joined his music classes, Happy Deewana said he first met the youngster when he visited his family after his nephew, Harsh Sikander, participated in Zee TV’s reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’ in 2023.

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“Ritik expressed his interest in learning music and has been associated with us since then. I have guided him in his musical training and helped him record his first album,” he said. For Ritik, the pursuit of music is also driven by his desire to improve his family’s financial condition. “I want to improve my household conditions. Music is my motivation and I want to make a career in it to provide a comfortable life to my family,” he said.

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