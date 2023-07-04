16 years on, BPEO office yet to be shifted to Chuheki village

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 3

Sixteen years after its foundation stone was laid at Chuheki village on the Nurmahal-Jalandhar road, the Block Primary Education Office (BPEO) has not been shifted here. Then Nurmahal MLA, late Gurdeep Singh Bhullar, had persuaded the village panchayat to donate 2 kanals of land to the Primary Education Department for the construction of an office building as it was unable to find land in Nurmahal town for its office.

Building not safe, says official Block Education Officer (Primary) said the building is not safe and as they we have no watchman to watch over the premises, the office could not be shifted there because of security reasons.

Then Jalandhar DC Ajit Singh Pannu and Bhullar had jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of the office building in July 2007 and the government released Rs 7 lakh for the same. A grant of Rs 3 lakh was released later as the building could not be completed. Though the building has been completed now, the office has not been shifted here.

The premises have become a haven for anti-social elements and drug addicts. Stray animals roam the premises during the day and cow dung cakes can be seen kept for drying.

