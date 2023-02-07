16 years on, construction of BPEO building still incomplete

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 6

Sixteen years on, the construction of the block primary education office (BPEO) building on the Nurmahal-Jalandhar road Chuheki village is still incomplete. Then Nurmahal MLA Gurdeep Singh Bhullar had persuaded the Chuheki village panchayat to donate two kanals of land to the primary education department for the construction of an office building as it was unable to find any land in Nurmahal town for its own office.

Then Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Ajit Singh Pannu and Bhullar had together laid the foundation stone for the construction of the block primary education office building in July 2007and the government had released Rs 7 lakh for the same. A grant of Rs 3 lakh was also released later as the building could not be completed.

Even though the building has been completed, the block primary education office has still not been shifted here, it and has become a hub of anti-social elements and drug addicts.

When contacted for comment, Block Education Officer (Primary) Chaman Lal stated that the building is not safe.